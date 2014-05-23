14 SC students participate in Rural Leadership Institute at FMU

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Fourteen students from South Carolina participated in the Rural Leadership Institute at Francis Marion University.

The graduates are from seven different counties in the Palmetto state.

The students include: Chris Harvin from Clarendon County; Robin Miles, Janette Gee and Al Williams from Darlington County; Grady Sampson of Dillon County; Jennifer Byrd and Tawanaka Tate of Lee County; Julia Cooper and Berneice Shaw of Marion County; Eunice Ray and Tyrone Abraham of Marlboro County and from Williamsburg County; Tracey Stuckey, Harmon Cooper and Johnnie Thompson.

The selection process chose a group of students who would best represent their community and region.

The Rural Leadership Institute at FMU entailed 40 hours of leadership training delivered in one-day sessions over several months.

The curriculum consists of two phases with six sessions each.

Phase One concentrates on individual skill development and Phase Two concentrates on leadership and program development for community based organizations.

The Rural Leadership Institute's curriculum emphasizes organizational management, budgeting and finance, problem solving, intergovernmental relations and other subjects that focus on the needs of rural communities.

