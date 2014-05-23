Burglary suspect on the run in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - A burglary suspect is on the loose in the Hartsville area.

A bloodhound unit was called to South Hartsville for the incident, according to Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing black jogging pants and a black shirt. Officials say they believe he is 16-20 years old.

According to Byrd, the suspect was in a home on Pleasantview Drive, when the owners arrived. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information, please call the Darlington County Sheriff's Office at 843-398-4501.

