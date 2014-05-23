Police capture suspect hours after 'Most Wanted' segment

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A woman featured on Horry County's Most Wanted segment has been arrested.

Donna Messina,60, of Little River, was arrested by North Myrtle Beach Police officers on Thursday night, according to Deputy Suliman.

Messina was featured on a WMBF News 'Horry County's Most Wanted' segment, during the 6 p.m. news cast, the same day she was captured.

She is accused of harassment in the second-degree.

