Myrtle Beach contractor violates Clean Air Act, gets 6 months in prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach contractor contaminated a local beach and adjacent properties and was sentenced in federal court Thursday.

David Braswell was sentenced to six months in prison, six months house arrest, three years supervised release and a $10,000.00 fine, according to Jim May, Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Braswell was the operator of CoolCote, a construction and renovation company in the Myrtle Beach area.

Braswell was contracted to remove and replace siding on a high rise beach front condominium complex in Myrtle Beach.

The defendant was made aware that the existing siding contained asbestos material and agreed to do the job for a lower price. The defendant did not provide the proper protection to his employees or obtain the proper permits to allow for the removal of asbestos, according to a news release issued by May.

United States Attorney Bill Nettles stated today that David Braswell was sentenced for violation of the Clean Air Act.

The case was investigated by agents of the Environmental Protection Agency and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Assistant United States Attorney Jim May of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.

