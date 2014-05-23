Pamplico man charged with 2 counts felony DUI after fatal Hwy. 378 crash

MARION, SC ( WMBF) - A Pamplico man has been charged with two counts of felony DUI and driving without a license.

Jesus Armondo Vasquez Pedro, 27, has been booked at Marion County Detention Center, according to records.

Pedro was involved in a two-vehicle fatal accident, which closed Highway 378, near the Pee Dee River Bridge, for more than seven hours Friday.



Roneita Ahjewel Hagans, 24, of Tucson, was the victim of the crash, according to Marion County Deputy Coroner Lee.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Corporal Judd Jones said two cars collided shortly before 1 a.m. Friday. SCHP said the driver, Pedro, was traveling west on Highway 378 when he hit a Mustang head-on.

Hagans was the driver of the Mustang. She died at the scene and a female passenger was flown to Grand Strand Medical Center with serious injuries.

