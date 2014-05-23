Conway High bands together for one of its own

Conway High bands together in for one of its own

In Conway, Sophomore Martwain Bellamy-Gregg has been battling leukemia since he was diagnosed in November and Thursday members of his school and community held a fundraiser in his honor.

A Concert, a chicken dinner and a silent auction were some of the events coordinators had planned. There was also a "Be The Match" donor drive set up . Currently, Bellamy-Gregg is at MUSC waiting on a bone marrow transplant but his parents wanted to use this as a chance to both help their son and enlighten the community.

"Only nine percent of African Americans are on the registry and that's a low number and we decided we need to let the community know that we need more donors in our community", said Bellamy-Gregg's mother, Tameka Gregg-Johnson.

"The steps in the process of becoming a bone marrow donor are simple", said Bellamy-Gregg's father, Jomar Bellamy. "You just get swabbed in your mouth, you send it off and maybe they call you maybe they don't."

For anyone looking to help, you can send donations to MUSC. Be sure to address them to Martwain. You can also stop by Conway High's spring football game next Friday. There will be another fundraising event, as well as more donor registry for bone marrow.