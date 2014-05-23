Athlete of the week: Da'kechia Samuel, Dillon

"It's been a long time coming", that was the sentiment echoed by many when Dillon softball won its first state championship in school history. This week's athlete of the Week Da'kechia Samuel was a key piece in the chase for a championship.

What the sophomore is for Dillon softball is what many may call a play maker.

"When my team needs me, I just bite down and do whatever I have to do at the plate", said Samuel.

And she did just that, helping her team capture a state title with a clutch RBI single that gave the Wildcats a commanding 4-0 lead in the fifth.

"That feeling is not a feeling I can explain. It's just joy, tears of joy coming out my eyes right now", said Samuel.

Those close to Samuel wouldn't be surprised at her showing emotion. On the team, it is one of the things she is known for.

"I always have this big smile on my face even though I may be down on the inside this big smile is still going to be on my face."

That smile has been with Samuel through the tough times; both on the field and in the classroom.

"I love school. I love reading, even though at first I didn't; now I do."

It is that love for higher learning that has the power hitter eyeing a future in the Armed forces.

"I want to go to the Air Force but through the Air Force I want to go pro and to go to school through the Air Force."