Agencies step up safety measures Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 300,000 people are expected to be in town for the Memorial Day weekend.

The estimate is up from last year, according to police and organizers, since visitors have begun to arrive earlier, compared to 2013.

Drivers can expect to see and experience a greater police presence and more traffic this weekend.

North Myrtle Beach emergency crews responded to more than 1,000 calls for service in 2013.

This year, police say the focus is really on controlling the traffic.

Locals will want to avoid Kings Highway from Myrtle Beach to 17th Avenue South in North Myrtle Beach, since the bulk of traffic will be traveling that stretch. Opt to take Highway 31 and Highway 22 for less congestion.

