Conway man violates bond condition, is found with minor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 24-year-old man has been charged with violating his bond and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Three law enforcement agencies were involved in the arrest.

Ryan Nicholas Graham, of Conway, was arrested Friday, May 16, after police found him with a 15-year-old minor.

According to police, Graham had been arrested mid-April and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. Click here for the story.

By being found with the victim, Graham violated his bond condition to have no contact with the teen.

Police said they had been looking for the teenager for two days.

After Graham's arrest, police said they entered the residence and took the juvenile into custody and returned her to her family.

Graham remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

