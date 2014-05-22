Police charge Conway man with criminal sexual conduct with teen

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 24-year-old man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct after a mother said she found him with her teen.

Ryan Nicholas Graham, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday, April 15, according to J. Reuben Detention Center.

Two days earlier, the mother of a 15-year-old girl called police after she said a friend told her a truck was in her driveway. She told police she began searching the home and found Graham in the bed with her daughter, according to the report.

She told police Graham lied about his age, and told her he was 18. The mother said she asked Graham to leave the home.

Police say they called Graham and advised him not to return to the mother's property.

