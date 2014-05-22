Florence School District One holds dinner and dance concert

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence School District One invites everyone to Dance Education: An Evening of Artistic Excellence, this Saturday, May 24.

This event is a dance concert prepared by students of The South Florence High School Dance Program. The event will be held this Saturday, May 24 in the school's auditorium. Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. until 6:30p.m. and the performance will begin at 7 p.m.

General admission is $10 per ticket. Florence School District One, middle school and high school students will be admitted to the event for $5 with a student identification card. Admission for all children under 12 years of age is free.

