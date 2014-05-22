2 men sentenced for killing Marion County man - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

2 men sentenced for killing Marion County man

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two men have been sentenced for killing a 70-year-old man in 2012.

Marco Sanders and Tyrell Woods were sentenced by a jury Thursday for killing Samuel Rowell, according to the Florence Solicitor Ed Clements.

Both men were each convicted of murder, burglary in the first-degree, armed robbery, attempted murder, conspiracy, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They were sentenced as follows:
Murder – Life

Burglary 1st – Life

Armed Robbery – 30 years

Attempted Murder – 30 years

Conspiracy – 5 years

Possession of a weapon during a violent crime – 5 years

Each sentence will run consecutively.

On July 4, 2012, Rowell was killed in his home on Phil Court.
Marion County officials believed Rowell was killed after a robbery went wrong.

