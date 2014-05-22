Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas hold events to celebrate Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In honor of Memorial Day, the city of Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas are holding events in celebration of the holiday.

Myrtle Beach has been celebrating veterans and soldiers in the military all month and the festivities continue as Memorial Day approaches. Residents can take part in a 5k run/walk on Ocean Boulevard, Saturday, May 24. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.

Also on Saturday, Ocean Boulevard Memorial Day Weekend Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. This event will feature Grand Marshal Montel Williams. The parade runs from 27th Avenue North to Ninth Avenue North. On Saturday, immediately after the parade, everyone is invited to the Family Picnic on the Pavilion site. There will be activities for the kids, military exhibits and music. Residents planning to attend can expect to hear sounds from the Andrew Thielen Big Band.

There will be two events in Myrtle Beach on Memorial Day; Grand Strand Patriotic Alliance will hold a ceremony at 11 a.m. on the Convention Center Plaza on May 26. The Center for Military & Veterans Studies at Coastal Carolina University, the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Goldfinch Funeral Home and the City of Myrtle Beach will sponsor The Memorial Day Tribute and Documentary Film that will be shown at 2 p.m. This event will be held at the Grand 14 Cinemas at The Market Common. This event includes recognition of the military and a screening of a documentary film entitled, "Lions in Blue & Gray: Joshua Chamberlin and Stonewall Jackson." Popcorn and soda will be served. This event is free.

On May 26, the City Hall of North Myrtle Beach and the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center will be closed. However, the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center will be open. Sanitation services will also be offered during their normal scheduled business hours.

The City of Darlington invites everyone to the Darlington Veterans Memorial Dedication ceremony at noon, Saturday, May 31, at the corner of Main and Orange Street. The city's offices will also be closed.

Like Darlington, the City of Florence is temporarily closing to celebrate Memorial Day. Florence will be holding Flag Placement Day on May 24 at 9 a.m. to honor those who served in the nation's armed services and are now laid to rest. Flag Placement Day will occur at the Florence National Cemetery-Committal Shelter on 803 East, National Cemetery Road.

On Monday in Florence, a Memorial Day celebration will be held at the Florence National Cemetery. Spectators can park at the South Carolina Department of Disabilities & Special Needs on 714 National Cemetery Road. The celebration will begin at 10 a.m.

In Blythewood, South Carolina, The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed on Monday, in observance of the state holiday. Officials of Department of Motor Vehicles say that the days before and after the holiday are very busy. They urge residents to choose convenient times to visit.

The Coast RTA administrative office will be closed on Memorial Day and the hours of operation have been modified for the holiday. For more details visit http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/25568451/coast-rta-routes-and-business-hours-modified-for-memorial-day-weekend and call 843-488-0865.

