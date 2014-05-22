Consider This: Remembering on Memorial Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You've heard similar comments from me almost every year as we approach Memorial Day weekend that's because we tend to forget the true meaning of this holiday.

Consider This:

Memorial Day is a day to remember and honor the men and women who lost their lives while serving in the Armed Forces. Unlike Veterans Day, when we honor all of the men and women who served, these heroes didn't make it home. Mothers, daughters, fathers, sons, brothers, sisters… families changed forever… as the heroes were defending our freedom.

So as you're enjoying your back-yard BBQ, some fun at the beach or time on the water, think about how different our lives might be if the people who gave their lives had never stepped up to serve our country.

Let's all take the time to honor and remember these men and women on Memorial Day.

