Conway Police ask for help identifying suspect

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – An unknown suspect used stolen credit cards at a pharmacy in Conway. The Conway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the woman.

An unknown female used a stolen credit card at Walgreens located at 1601 Church Street in Conway, SC. on Friday, May 9, according to police.

An investigation has been opened, and a possible suspect was captured on video.

At this time we are asking for anyone with any information concerning the incident or that can identify the subject in the photograph to contact the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

