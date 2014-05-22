GCSD holds tech fair, asks for donations

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County School District announced it will be hosting the 2014 GCSD Technology Fair on Friday, May 23.

The following news release was issued by the school district:

The fair will be held at Waccamaw Intermediate School, located at 320 Wildcat Way, Pawleys Island, SC 29585, and running from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The fair showcases our students in the elementary, middle and high schools.

Due to last year's turnout, we expect to see over 300 contestants from the 20 schools, and over 1,000 parents and community members in for the event.

We are asking for your help in one of the following areas:

· Monetary Donation - Any amount is appreciated. Gift increments are $100, $200, $500,

$1,000 and $2,000+.

· Donate Food Items - Water, drinks, etc.

· Judge - Come help judge entries the day of the fair.

All of the money donated will help pay for food, printing costs, and awards. Any monetary or food donation is tax deductible, and your name, or company will be recognized as a sponsor. We will present your company name and/or logo during the fair, as well as a word of thanks on our Facebook page.

Please let us know if you can help us out in any way.

Email GCSDTechFair@gmail.com or complete our survey by clicking here.

In the event that you are able to help us through a monetary donation please make all checks payable to "Georgetown County School District" and include "GCSD Tech Fair" in the memo line. Send all checks to the address in the letterhead above, ATTN: Amanda Fort.

