Myrtle Beach woman runs over father, faces attempted murder charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman has been charged with attempted murder after her father told police she tried to run him over.

Erica Latila Johnson, 32, was charged with several crimes, including false information to police, assault and battery in the second-degree, DUI and attempted murder, among others, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

On Sunday, May 18, Horry County police officers responded to a local hospital, in reference to an assault call.

The victim told police his daughter ran him over with her vehicle, according to a police report.

The father stated his daughter was giving him a ride home, when he fell asleep in the vehicle.

He said when he woke up, she had taken him to a place he didn't want to be, so the two began arguing.

"Victim one stated that he knew how the conversation was going to go, so he got out of the vehicle and started walking," according to the report. "Victim one stated that just before he could get to the end of the dirt road, [Johnson] got into her SUV type vehicle and struck him with the vehicle."

The father said that while he was under the front of the vehicle, Johnson walked over to him and kicked him in the eye.

Officers say they observed that victim one did have a swollen black left eye, among other injuries.

In the police report, it states, police gathered evidence from the incident location, including the victim's hat, shoe, and pictures of tire marks.

Johnson remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

