3 suspects, 3 different crimes wanted by HCSO

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three suspects are wanted by the Horry County Sheriff's Office for three different crimes.

Kevin Johnson, 47, of Galivants Ferry, faces 20 counts of charges in connection with multiple forgery and obtaining goods under a false pretense, according to HCSO.

His last known residence is located on Joyner Swamp Road in Galivants Ferry. Johnson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Joe Ray Stacy, 42, of Conway is also a wanted man, according to HCSO.

Stacy has reportedly failed to pay child support. He was last seen in the Conway area. Stacy is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address is located on Tranquil Road.

Donna Messina, 60, of Little River is accused of harassment in the second-degree.

Officials say she was last seen in the Little River area. Messina stands 5-feet-3-inches and weighs 180 pounds. Her last known residence is located on Plantation Drive in Little River.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of the above individuals, or previous suspects, you are asked to call (843) 915-TIPS.

