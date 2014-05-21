That's a First: Playoff scoreboard for May 21st - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

That's a First: Playoff scoreboard for May 21st

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
Connect

 

SCHSL Softball Playoff Scores

Class AA State Championship
Dillon - 8
Central - 2
Wildcats win series 2-0
First ever softball state title for Dillon

Class AAA State Championship
Hartsville - 3
Union County - 4
Union Co. leads series 1-0
Game two - Saturday at Hartsville (6:00)



SCHSL Baseball Playoff Scores

Class AA State Championship
Loris - 1
Ninety-Six - 5
Series tied 1-1
Game Three: Friday at Spring Valley High School (6:00)

Class A State Championship
St. Joseph's - 3
Latta - 2
Knights win series 2-0; repeat as state champs
Second straight Lower State Champion finish for Latta

Class AAA State Championship Schedule
Game One: AC Flora at Hartsville, Thursday, 7:00
Game Two: Hartsville at AC Flora, Saturday, 1:00
Game Three (if necessary): neutral site in Columbia on Monday, May 26th, time TBD

 

Powered by Frankly