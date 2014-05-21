Myrtle Beach prepares for Bikefest, Memorial Day crowds

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF News) – Myrtle Beach is gearing up for what will be a busy weekend on roadways with a combination of tourists, bikers, and drivers hitting the Grand Strand for Memorial Day weekend. Just driving around town, you can see changes are well underway.

There are signs posted on just about every roadway that cuts through a residential neighborhood and the message is simple, "No Thru Traffic."

The signs are just one tool the city uses to reserve some roads for strictly locals and to limit traffic problems in certain areas. While you will see the signs in a lot of places, some roads will not be closed to thru traffic.

That includes major cut through roads such as 38th and 48th Avenues North. The city said those roads need to stay open to provide some sort of path for drivers and bikers to get from 17 Bypass to the beach.

Meanwhile, Myrtle Beach Police has also taken steps to prepare for the worst case traffic scenario. Around town you will see steel barriers stacked at intersections. The MBPD Traffic Division said those barriers can be used if traffic needs to be shifted from one major road to another in the event of an accident.

The barriers will be removed at the end of the month, according to MBPD's Traffic Division.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.