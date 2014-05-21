New owners plan to revive Myrtle Beach Mall

Misuma Holdings and Peak Financial Partners have bought the Myrtle Beach Mall | Source: Peak Financial, Inc.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - When it comes to shopping and entertainment, the Grand Strand has no shortage of things to offer, and the new owner of the Myrtle Beach Mall wants to add more.

Misuma Holdings and Peak Financial Partners, two California based companies, purchased the mortgage at the property. Company leaders say they're planning to bring in more tenants, refresh the exterior and create another go to spot for retail, shopping, dining and entertainment, overall.

Company leaders are calling it a re-theming plan. They say with the mall's proximity to similar attractions will draw locals and tourists.

Folks who frequent this place say that's just what it needs.

"Yeah, I definitely think it's in the right spot because even folks who live by Tanger, like me, can just jump on [Highway] 31 and get here," said Jessica Gunn, a local shopper.

Although planning is in its infancy, talks have already begun with architects to see what is structurally feasible.

This isn't the companies' first time doing something like this. According to websites, the companies have successfully completed similar projects in other states.

Stores inside the mall, say for their sake they hope the purchase turns out to be beneficial.

