Loud, booming noises startle Horry County residents

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) hosted an Explosives Demonstration on Wednesday near the Myrtle Beach airport. Loud, booming noises were heard by many residents and people in the area.

The demonstration was held between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the closed section of the Airport's International Technology and Aerospace Park (ITAP), according to Lisa Bourcier, Horry County spokeswoman.

The park is located off of Howard Ave and South of Emory Road.

