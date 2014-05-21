Triathlon comes to Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After two years of searching, the Myrtle Beach Triathlon Club has a place to race.

On Wednesday morning, the city planning committee approved a triathlon inside city limits.

The beginner-friendly triathlon is expected to happen in the Market Common. Organizers hope this race become an annual event for the whole family.

The Market Common Triathlon, organized by the Myrtle Beach Triathlon Club will be a unique type of race.

It's a double super sprint. The shortest distance of all the triathlons and then you do it twice.

The race will start with a 250-yard swim at the new Market Common pool. The swim will be followed by a six-mile bike ride beginning at the Myrtle Beach Fire Station, and a 1.5-mile run beginning at Deville Street and Phillips Blvd. Runners will run on Deville Street twice, to complete the distance.

What happens next, makes the race unique.

The participants will do it all again. Round two will consist of a 150-yard lazy river swim, six-mile bike ride, and 1.5-mile run.

So, why Market Common?

It's a secure place where people can run and bike without having to interfere with traffic patterns.

Organizers say this race is a great way to introduce beginners and kids to a triathlon because of its shorter distance.

Daniel Brass, owner and head runner of Black Dog Running Company says he thinks this race will help bring the community together. He says, "You'll see people from very young out there doing it to older people that are retirees. So it's kind of something that everyone can do."

The race happens in one location, so it will be more exciting because viewers can see the participants throughout the triathlon, cheering them on through all three events.

There will also be a youth distance, which is a fourth of the distance of the adult triathlon.

Daniel adds, "It's great definitely if the parents are into the sport, the children are going to learn by example. The younger that we get the kids into it, it's safe and we can enjoy it then it creates that pattern."

The next obstacle is to get approval from city council, but it's not expected to have any problems and Market Common is in full support of the event.

The triathlon is scheduled to happen on Sunday, September 28 at 10 a.m. Organizers will host a pre-race pasta dinner for all triathletes at Gordon Biersch the night before.

They also plan on a post-race party but that it is yet to be determined.

