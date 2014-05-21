Chesterfield first responder dies on duty

CHESTERFIELD, SC (WMBF) - An ambulance worker has died after responding to a medical emergency Tuesday evening.

Steve Phillips, 50, of Monroe, NC died at McLeod Regional Medical Center, Coroner JT Hardee confirmed.

An ambulance, from a company based in Chesterfield, SC, had dropped a patient off at McLeod in Darlington County. Upon its return to Chesterfield, Mr. Phillips experienced a medical issue, Hardee continued.

Phillps' partner stopped on the side of the road, called 911, and tried to render life-saving measures.

Emergency crews from Darlington County responded, assisted and transported Phillips to McLeod, where he died.

