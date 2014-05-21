The American Red Cross Coastal Chapter seeks new volunteers

CHARLESTON, SC (WMBF) – The American Red Cross is currently inviting volunteers in the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach areas to attend a New Volunteer Orientation.

Orientation for Georgetown begins on May 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and June 24 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the American Red Cross Chapter House on 104 Screven Street.

Volunteers in the Myrtle Beach area interested in helping the Red Cross are urged to attend orientation on May 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and June 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the American Red Cross Coastal SC Chapter on 3531 Pampas Drive.

The Red Cross needs trained volunteers interested in assisting their community with possible large-scale disasters, as well as individuals who were affected by disasters that include home fires and floods.

For more information in regards to volunteering with the American Red Cross, visit www.redcross.org/coastalsc or call (843) 477-0020

