BCSO: Man poses as high-ranking VP to meet female real estate agents

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - Brunswick County Sheriff's Office detectives are asking the public, particularly women who are in the real estate profession, to be cautious of a man claiming to be a high ranking VP with the Hanes Corporation who wants to relocate to our area.

So far this man has used the names "Eric Mullins," "Steven Mullins," "Alex Mullins" and possibly "Steven Kincaid," and has reportedly insisted to be shown property by female real estate agents in both Brunswick and Horry counties. Once he is with them, deputies have been told he's exhibited odd and inappropriate behavior.

"Mullins" is said to be a white male, approximately 6'04" tall, slightly overweight, with thinning black hair and is known to wear gold rimmed glasses. His last known vehicle was a white SUV with Georgia license plates.

Detectives are asking women in the real estate profession to use extreme caution and show properties in pairs if all possible.

They advise that if the situation does not "feel right," it probably is not and to call 911.

Anyone with any additional related information should contact Detective Ronald Clarke at (910) 386-7080.

