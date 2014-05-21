SCDMV announces new on-line title and registration service

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has a new online transaction designed to make it easier to title and register a vehicle.

The new service allows customers who are transferring a South Carolina title to initiate their application online, print it and submit it to a DMV office or mail it to DMV.

For those who submit the online form, their visit to the DMV office will be faster because the information from the form will populate the screen for the clerk.

Customers visiting a DMV office will need to bring all required documents with them to complete the title and registration process. Mail-in applications should also include all required documents.

"The online transaction makes it easier for customers. It speeds up their process and ours," said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo.

The online service also provides customers with a list of the items needed to complete their transaction. At the end of the process, the customer will print out the completed application form which will include a bar code and a reference number. This number will allow a DMV employee to quickly access the customer's record and complete the transaction.

For more information, please visit the DMV website at www.scdmvonline.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

