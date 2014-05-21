Scotland County looking for man involved with robbery

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The Scotland County Sheriff's Office responded to an armed robbery early Wednesday morning where a man approached a residence of four adults and a 4-month-old child.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office, Michael Burrow started beating on the front door of a Scotland County home. Occupants of the residence confronted Burrow in an attempt to get him to leave.

Burrow then pulled out a small caliber handgun and began firing. According to officials, one victim was struck in both legs and another was struck in one leg.

Burrow fled the scene on a bicycle. Deputies and investigators searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, an armed robbery was reported at Oxendine's Produce on Hwy 74 in Laurel Hill. Officers responded and learned that Burrow was responsible, officials stated.

Stolen during the armed robbery was a 1996 Burgundy Truck, two cell phones and an undisclosed amount of money. Burrow left the business in the stolen truck.

Warrants have been obtained charging Burrow with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling, three counts of armed robbery and two counts of second degree kidnapping.

He was last seen traveling west on Hwy 74 in the 1996 Burgundy Toyota two door truck with the NC Registration of AMA5682.

If anyone has information in regards to the whereabouts of Michael Burrow or information in regards to either case please contact the Scotland County Sheriff's Office at (910) 276-3385.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

