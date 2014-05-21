Man uses counterfeit bill at a Myrtle Beach restaurant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police responded to an incident Tuesday night regarding a counterfeit bill at a local restaurant.

The victim stated that a white male with dirty blonde hair wearing pants and a white t-shirt came into the establishment and ordered one drink.

The suspect paid for his drink with a counterfeit $20 bill and a quarter. The victim then marked the bill with his counterfeit marker and noticed it was fake.

The victim called the police and confronted the suspect, who then fled the scene.

