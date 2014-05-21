Developer brings big development plans to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There's a construction boom happening in North Myrtle Beach as another developer brings big plans to the area. The plans are for a big chunk of land that many will notice, since it is between the Robert Edge Parkway and the Intracoastal Waterway.

Weaver Engineering, on behalf of the owners Sanibel Harbour, LLC and Permenter Brothers Holdings LLC have petitioned to ask North Myrtle Beach officials to allow a certain type of zoning that could bring in a wide range of commercial and residential development - from businesses, to hotels to homes. This would be on a large stretch of land, 92 acres, that has direct access at the traffic signal on the parkway.

The Planning Commission reviewed the petition, and had concerns that some new development that would negatively affect homeowners living across the waterway, who live just 300 feet away. At this stage in the process, the developer doesn't have to reveal exactly what type of development they plan to put on the land, so North Myrtle Beach Principal Planner Aaron Rucker says there's a lot to consider.

"That's all that's permitted in those districts," said Rucker. "The planning commission and city council need to determine whether or not all of those uses are appropriate."

The planning commission voted and recommends pushing the new development 400 feet inland off the property line near the waterway. It's now city council's turn to give approval, and council will go over this proposed development at the next city council meeting on June 2. An agent working with the developer hinted to the planning commission that this would be an all residential development, and more details will be provided once the owners submit plans as soon as it's approved.

