McColl crash results in 1 death

McCOLL, SC (WMBF) - A man was killed in a single vehicle accident in McColl on Tuesday.

Charles Mathis, 72, of McColl was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, Coroner Tim Brown confirmed.

Mr. Mathis was traveling on Newton Road when he lost control and the vehicle struck many trees.

