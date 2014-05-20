2 men plead guilty to drug charges in Horry County courtroom

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Two defendants entered a guilty plea in an Horry County courtroom on Monday.

Ralph C. Willard, Jr., 28, and Perry L. Jones, 39, entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine before a judge, Assistant Solicitor Nancy Livesay confirmed.

According to the news release, the State recommended both defendants be actively incarcerated for these offenses. However, the judge sentenced both defendants to a probationary. Both drug charges carry a sentence of up to fifteen years in state prison.

Police arrested and charged the defendants back in February 2013. During a routine search for a local fugitive, police located the defendants and the fugitive at a shed on Reno Circle in Longs.

The investigation led officers to collect over fifty packets of heroin and a stolen weapon.

In addition to these above-listed drug offenses, defendant Perry L. Jones is charged with trafficking heroin and possession of a stolen or unlawful weapon.

Defendant Ralph C. Willard, Jr. is charged with trafficking heroin, resisting arrest, and simple possession of marijuana. These offenses are currently pending in Horry County General Sessions Court.

