Distressed whale located in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) - A distressed whale has been spotted in the water near Pawleys Island on Wednesday evening.

Members of the South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts informed police of the distressed whale, Chief Michael Fanning with Pawleys Island Police confirmed.

Chief Fanning said the whale is located in a body of water between Litchfield and Pawleys Island.

Marine experts from CCU have also been notified about the whale.

Police won't be patrolling the beach, or this area as night falls.

Police ask residents to call (843) 237-1678, if they see the whale or the whale becomes beached.

