GSCO officials need help identifying 2 suspects

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects wanted in connection with gun shots fired at 79 Giles Road in the Oatland Community of Georgetown County.

The following news release was issued from GCSO officials:

At approximately 1 a.m. on May 20, 2014, Georgetown County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the report of gun fire. The victim stated he was outside waiting on a female friend when a black sports utility vehicle (SUV) with out-of-state tags stopped in front of his residence. As the victim approached the vehicle, one male suspect exited the passenger side door and brandished what appeared to be a handgun. After a brief altercation, the victim escaped to his residence.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6'01" in height and heavy set.

The second suspect, the driver of the SUV, is described as a female.

If anyone can identify either suspect or has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5101.

Anonymous tips can also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress.

For crimes in progress, call 911.

