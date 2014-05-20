Preparations begin for Atlantic Beach Bikefest

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Applications and checks are being presented by shops and vendor in preparation for the Bikefest, kicking off Memorial Day weekend.

"He's got East Coast Airbrush, they really seem to do well at this bike rally here," said Renee Turner, of her friend's business.

Her friend's paperwork is one of 25 applications Atlantic Beach Town Hall has received so far.

Last year, 49 vendors set up shop and the town expects around 60 will do so this year as vendor fees have decreased.

Last year, for example, it cost $1200 for a food vendor permit.

This year it's only $875.

"Actually, it's not a bad fee," says Turner. "Especially as compared to Harley Week because Harley was double."

Down the street from Town Hall, Corey Moody was setting up his tent to sell alcohol.

He says he strategically chose his spot.

"I chose this spot because last year, I only saw one spot selling beer wine and liquor and it was at the end of the street," said Moody." This is the top spot and it's good to be at the top," he added.

The festival is Atlantic Beach's biggest event bringing in hundreds of thousands of bikers from around the country.

Town officials say they budgeted $86,000 for it and after they pay all the expenses they hope to make $50,000 profit.

Meanwhile, SCDOT has pulled out the traffic signs. They will put them up later this week as more and more bikers come to town.

The festival officially begins Friday at 3 p.m.

