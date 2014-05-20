Coast RTA routes and business hours modified for Memorial Day weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Monday, May 26, the administrative office of Coast RTA, located in Conway, will be closed for Memorial Day.

Like during the Harley Davidson Bike Rally, traffic will be congested on North Ocean Blvd. Due to the Memorial Day weekend observance, the following routes have been modified to account for the holiday weekend traffic: Routes 15 North, 15 South, 16 (Georgetown-Myrtle Beach), 16 Express (Georgetown-Myrtle Beach) and 21 (Myrtle Beach Entertainment Express) service lines.

These routes will be affected from Friday, May 23 to Monday, May 26. Passengers with destinations near the affected areas will board and de-board the bus along Kings Highway.

There will be notifications distributed along the affected routes. Coast RTA will resume regular scheduled business hours on Tuesday, May 27, 2014.

For more information, call 843-488-0865 or visit the website. www.ridecoastrta.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.