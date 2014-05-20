Crash halts traffic on northbound Highway 501 in Carolina Forest on Wednesday

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WMBF) - A two-vehicle crash on Highway 501 has caused traffic to stack near the Tanger Outlets in Carolina Forest.

The accident happened at 3:26 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 501, in front of Dick's Pawn Shop, according to Highway Patrol. Injuries were reported.

One of the drivers involved in the crash received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Another accident was reported, minutes later at Gardner Lacy Road. Although, no injuries were reported in this crash. The accident caused traffic to delay in this area, as well.

The crash in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 501 was cleared by 4:16 p.m., a manager from SCDOT confirmed.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.