Sea Mountain Highway to close Wednesday for repairs

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - Sea Mountain Highway will be closed for three hours Wednesday for repairs.

Sea Mountain Hwy. will be closed from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. as road crews work on the Little River Swing Bridge on Wednesday, May 21, according to SCDOT.

Drivers can use Highway 9 as an alternate route during this time.

Call (843) 365-2130 if you have questions or concerns for the road closure.

