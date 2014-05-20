What to know for the 2014 Primary Runoff Election

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Information about the 2014 Primary Runoff Election has been issued for voters planning to take part in the June 24 election.

2014 Primary Runoff FAQs

Q. If I voted in one party's primary on June 10, can I vote in the other party's runoff on June 24?

A. No. If you voted in one party's primary, you can vote only in the runoff of the same party. In other words, if you voted in the Democratic Primary, you are limited to the Democratic Runoff; if you voted in the Republican Primary, you are limited to the Republican Runoff.

Q. I didn't vote on June 10. Can I vote in the runoff?

A. Yes. If you were eligible but did not vote on June 10, you can vote in either party's runoff.

Q. What candidates and/or offices are in the Primary Runoffs?

A. The candidates and offices on a particular ballot will differ depending on the primary in which you're voting (Republican or Democratic), and the county and districts in which you reside. To find out what candidates will appear on your ballot, visit scVOTES.org, and click "Get My Sample Ballot" in the mySCVOTES section of the homepage.

Q. I missed the May 10 voter registration deadline for the June 10 Primaries, but I registered before May 24. Can I vote in the Runoff?

A. No. There is no new voter registration deadline for the runoffs. To be eligible to participate in the Primary and/or the Runoffs, you must have registered by May 10.

Q. Where do I vote?

A. At the polling place in your precinct. Your precinct and polling place are listed on your voter registration card. However, it's possible your polling place may have changed since the card was issued. To be sure of the location of your polling place:

Visit scVOTES.org and click "Find My Polling Place" in the mySCVOTES section of the homepage; or

Call the Horry County Registration & Elections Office at (843) 915-5440.

Q. What hours will the polls be open?

A. Polling places will be open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for the June 10 Primary and the June 24 Runoff. As long as you are in line by 7:00 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Q. What do I need to take with me to the polls to vote?

A. When voting in person, you will be asked to show one of the following Photo IDs:

SC Driver's License

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID Card

SC Voter Registration Card with Photo

US Passport

Federal Military ID

includes all Department of Defense Photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

Q. What should I do if I don't have one of the listed Photo IDs?

A. Make your voting experience as fast and easy as possible by getting a free Photo ID from your county voter registration and elections office or your local DMV office.

If you're already registered to vote, go to the Horry County Registration & Elections Office located at 1515 4th Avenue in Conway, provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security Number. Then, have your photo taken.

If you are not yet registered, you need to register to vote first. You can register and have your photo taken on the same day; however, you must have registered by May 10 in order to participate in the June 24 Runoff. If you've missed the deadline, go ahead and register and get a Photo ID. You'll be ready for next time.

To learn how to get a free DMV ID card, call or visit your local DMV office or visit scdmvonline.com

Q. What if I forget to bring my Photo ID to my polling place?

A. You can either retrieve your Photo ID and return to vote, or vote a provisional ballot that will count only if you show your Photo ID to the election commission prior to certification of the election (on Thursday for primaries).

Q. What if I can't get a Photo ID?

A. Bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to the polling place. This will allow you to sign an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining Photo ID and then vote a provisional ballot. This provisional ballot will count unless someone proves to the election commission that you are lying about your identity or about having the listed impediment.

A reasonable impediment is any valid reason, beyond your control, which created an obstacle to obtaining a Photo ID. Some examples include:

a disability or illness

a conflict with your work schedule

a lack of transportation

a lack of a birth certificate

family responsibilities

a religious objection to being photographed

any other obstacle you find reasonable

To vote under the reasonable impediment exception:

Inform the poll managers that you do not have a photo ID and could not get one. Present your current, non-photo registration card. Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a Photo ID. Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county election commission has reason to believe your affidavit is false.

Q. I've moved since the last election and haven't updated by voter registration card. Can I still vote?

A. If you…

1. …moved to another residence within your precinct, you can update your address at your polling place and vote a regular ballot.

2. …moved to a different precinct within your county, you are eligible vote Failsafe (see below).

3. …moved to another residence in another county within 30 days of the primary, you are eligible to vote Failsafe (see below).

4. …moved to another residence in another county prior to 30 days before the primary, you are not eligible to vote.

Two Options for Voting Failsafe:

1. The voter may vote at the polling place in his previous precinct using a failsafe provisional ballot. A failsafe provisional ballot contains only federal, statewide, countywide, and municipality-wide offices.

2. The voter may go to the voter registration office in the county in which he currently resides, change his address, and vote a regular ballot there.

Q. How is the winner determined in a runoff?

A. The candidate with the highest number of votes wins.

Q. When is a recount necessary?

A. When the difference between any candidate declared nominated and any other candidate not declared nominated is 1% or less of the total votes cast for all candidates for that office, a recount is mandatory.

Q. When/where will results be reported?

A. Unofficial results will be reported on election night at scVOTES.org in real time as the SEC receives them from each county election commission.

Q. I saw a candidate/member of candidate's campaign at my polling place talking to voters. Can he do that?

A. Yes, but there are restrictions:

-Inside the polling place: No campaigning is allowed. Candidates may be inside the polling place and talk to voters as long as they are not campaigning, intimidating voters, or interfering with the election process.

-Within 200 feet of an entrance to a polling place: Candidates and campaign staff may campaign as long as they are not intimidating voters or interfering with the election process. However, no campaign literature, signs, or posters are allowed. Candidates are allowed to wear a badge no larger than 4.25" x 4.25" featuring only the candidate's name and office sought. Candidates must remove their badge upon entering a polling place.

Q. A candidate is definitely campaigning while in the polling place, or there is campaign literature within 200 feet of the entrance. What can I do?

A. Inform the poll clerk immediately. If the issue is not resolved, contact the county election commission. The election commission will address the complaint.

Q. Can candidates or their representatives take people to the polls to vote?

A. Yes. It's ok for any person, even a candidate, to give a voter a ride as long as it's solely to help facilitate voting. However, no one can give a voter anything of value in exchange for voting.

Q. Do employers have to give you time off to vote?

A. No. There is no state or federal law mandating that employers give time off to employees to vote. Voters who know they will not be able to visit the polls on Election Day should apply to vote absentee before the day of the election.

Q. Are there any laws about candidates posting their signs along the roadway?

A. Yes, there are several state laws addressing political signs on roadways, as well as county and municipal ordinances. See SC Code of Laws Sections 57-25-10, 57-25-140, and 7-25-210. Ultimately, it is the responsibility of the entity that maintains the road (state, county, and municipality) to enforce applicable sign laws.

Q. When I left the polls, I was asked to participate in an "exit poll." Is this legal?

A. Exit polls are legal and participation is voluntary. They are NOT conducted by the State Election Commission or the county election commissions. Exit polls may not be conducted inside the polling place, and voters should not be approached as they enter the polling place. If you feel threatened or intimidated by a pollster, report it immediately to the poll clerk.

Statewide election results can be viewed online at www.scvotes.org.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.