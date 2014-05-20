The first anti-gravity treadmill makes its way to the Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If an illness is holding you back from fitness, you might not have to worry anymore. The first "anti-gravity" treadmill in our area is now available for you to use at Rivertown Lymphedema Clinic & Rehab, LLC.

It's called the AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill. It uses NASA technology to allow your legs to move freely by reducing body weight, so you get the gain without the pain.

It helps treat people who feel pain in simple, everyday activities, like 13-year-old Alexis Clark. She has abnormal swelling in her leg and it keeps her from doing what she loves to do: run.

The treadmill reduces her agony and swelling, which allows her to move for longer periods of time and rebuild her strength.

"It kind of feels like you're on a marshmallow or trampoline, it's super bouncy and it's not as high-impact," Clark says.

It functions like a typical treadmill, with speed and incline, but the one big difference is, you have to wear shorts that zip to the air bag on the machine.

"It's kind of like the patient's the cork in the bottle, so once you zip in with the shorts you're what's holding the air into the bag now," says Mark Schoen with AlterG.

The treadmill reduces the impact of gravity by selecting weight between 20 percent and 100 percent of your body weight. The lower the percentage, the higher you can float off the floor. It could fill with enough air to completely hold you up. The boost allows you to train through your injury.

The goal is to get people like Alexis to recover as soon as physically possible.

"It's growing, it's going to continue to grow and I think this can very quickly become a standard of care in therapy," says Schoen.

From injured athletes, to amputees, the anti-gravity treadmill is the road to recovery for many.

"It can work really well as a weight loss motivator, showing somebody that if you loose that 10 to 20 pounds, how much better your feet will feel," says Schoen.

The treadmill serves many purposes, but this rehab center has a focus: to get those who can't walk back on track. Some patients at the clinic include those with lymphedema, or swelling, Parkinson's Disease, and those who need prosthetic training.

The only AlterG anti-gravity treadmill can be found at Rivertown Lymphedema Clinic and Rehab, LLC.

The company takes insurance and also private pay for those who aren't covered. Prices for private pay start at $25 for a 30-minute session on the treadmill. A discount rate offered is $50 for three 30-minute sessions, which can be taken together or separate days is also available. Public users will have to shell out about $75 for their own AlterG neoprene shorts.

For more details you can call the clinic at 843-742-5701 or visit their website: http://rivertownlymphedemaclinic.com

