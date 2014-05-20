North Myrtle Beach awards employees for their length of service

Shown left to right are Johnny Marrero, Tracy Scola, Mike Thompson and City Manager Mike Mahaney. Source: North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach honored three employees for their length of service for the city.

Johnny Marrero, Mike Thompson and Tracy Scola received Longevity awards which highlighted their achievements and service over the years.

Marrero worked for 15 years as a Public Safety Officer. Thompson has been a Heavy Equipment Operator for 10 years and Scola, Assistant City Clerk, was honored for five years of service in the city of North Myrtle Beach.

The city thanks these employees for their commitment and dedication to residents and visitors of North Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved