Consider This: Highway 501 Widening

Highway 501 is now one lane wider from the Tanger Outlets to Gardner Lacy Road. And even though it's only a minor improvement, it's certainly better than nothing.

Consider This:

Highway 501 arguably has the worst traffic conditions of any highway in the region. The extra lane should offer some relief in the Carolina Forest Boulevard area, but that bottleneck will most likely shift about a mile down the road when it once again narrows from three to two lanes.

Highway 501needs to be expanded to six lanes; three northbound and three southbound from the Waccamaw River in Conway to the Highway 31 interchange. It is a critical link for residents, students at Coastal Carolina and HGTC and the millions of tourists who visit the Grand Strand and stoke our economy. It deserves the first spot at the funding table when money is available.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.