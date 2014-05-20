Florence man charged for using fraudulent prescriptions to obtain Ambien

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A 46-year-old Florence man was booked Tuesday morning on multiple drug-related charges for allegedly obtaining Zolpidem, the generic name for the sleeping aid Ambien, using fraudulent prescriptions.

Troy Dempster is charged with four counts of violation of drug distribution law, non-controlled, imitation controlled substance, prohibited acts.

According to arrest warrants from the SC Bureau of Drug Control, on four separate occasions last year, Dempster used fraudulent prescriptions to obtain a quantity of Zolpidem, which is a schedule IV controlled substance, from several different drug stores in Florence.

Dempster was booked and released from the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday morning, according to jail records.

