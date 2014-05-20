New York Times bestselling author to speak at NMB Museum fundraiser

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum welcomes New York Times bestselling author Dorothea Benton Frank for a luncheon fundraiser Tuesday, June 10, at 11 a.m.

During the event, Frank will chat with guests and share tidbits from her new book The Hurricane Sisters, which will be released in early June.

Guests at the Dot Frank luncheon each receive a signed copy of The Hurricane Sisters and they'll enjoy a delicious meal catered by Buttercream Cakes and Catering of North Myrtle Beach.

"I'm excited to add Dot Frank—another SC treasure—to the Museum's busy summer schedule," said Museum Director Jenean Todd. "There is a limited number of tickets and they're selling quickly," added Todd.

To reserve tickets, call 843.427.7668. $50 for Museum member; $60 for nonmembers.