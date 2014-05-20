Website ranks Myrtle Beach as the most popular and affordable vacation spot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With the summer months fast approaching, many people are looking for an affordable destination for vacation.

With more than 15 million annual visitors, Myrtle Beach, SC ranks first on GOBankingRates.com's recent study of the most popular and affordable summer vacation destinations.

A 2013 study from American Express found that 31 percent of adults plan to spend more than $1,000 per person on their trips.

Partnered with CheapOair, both investigated the average roundtrip airfare for 100 popular summer vacation destinations. Myrtle Beach came out on top, with a low average round-trip flight of $234.57 per person.

Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Denver are also listed as affordable locations to take a vacation.

For the complete list visit http://www.gobankingrates.com/savings-account/myrtlebeach-affordable-city-summer-vacation-2014/

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

