Goodwill hosts job fairs coming to Horry County

HORRY COUNTY (WMBF) - Palmetto Goodwill Industries will host two job fairs Wednesday at the North Myrtle Beach Job Link Center and the Carolina Forest Job Link Center.

Mastercorp is coming to the NMB Job Link Center from 10 a.m. - noon for cleaners. To save time, applicants can go online ahead of time and fill out an application at www.applymc.com. Mastercorp hires for four large resorts and will be hiring a lot of people.

Hawkeye Investigations will be interviewing on Wednesday as well. They will be at Carolina Forest Job Link Center from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. They are looking for Armed Security Guards. Military or past law enforcement is a plus. They prefer one year experience. Pay depends on experience.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

