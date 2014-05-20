WMBF/ NBC Summer Gift Bag Giveaway!

Summer is almost here! To celebrate, WMBF News is giving away a gift bag of summer fun to one lucky Facebook fan!

Just LIKE WMBF News, then SHARE and COMMENT on this post – the last person to comment when the contest ends to win!

The pack has everything you need for summer fun at the beach: a $50 gift certificate to the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, an NBC beach towel, America's Got Talent sunglasses, a sunscreen stick, a personal water mister, NBC and WMBF News drinking glasses, and an NBC beach ball!

Just LIKE, SHARE and COMMENT right now for your chance to win!

Important: You must go to the WMBF News page on Facebook, like it, then locate the WMBF NBC Summer Gift Bag Giveaway post, share it, and comment on it for a chance to win.

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

WMBF NBC Summer Gift Bag Giveaway Promotion