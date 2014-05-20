Collision sends 5-year-old to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A collision at Highway 22 and SC 90 has called for a 5-year-old victim to be sent to Grand Strand Hospital.

The accident occurred at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday morning involving a single vehicle overturning in the middle of the roadway, Horry County Fire Rescue said.

