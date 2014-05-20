Police looking for man involved in Walmart larceny

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – On Tuesday, April 29, 2014 at approximately 10:35 a.m., officers of the Conway Police Department responded to Wal-Mart located at 2709 Church Street in Conway, SC in reference to a larceny.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by the complainant that an unidentified white male stole the victim's wallet off a counter located at the customer service desk.

The suspect then left the store with the victim's wallet and got into a small white SUV style vehicle.

If you have any information concerning the incident or can identify the subject in the photographs please contact the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

