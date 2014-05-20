69-year-old man accidentally shot by relative - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 69-year-old man is in the hospital after he was accidentally shot by his daughter-in-law Monday afternoon while practicing shooting with his family in a backyard on East Bobo Newsom Highway in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff Wayne Byrd.

Byrd said the family had finished shooting when a relative was cleaning her 380 handgun, unaware that one bullet was still in the chamber.

Her gun went off, hitting the 69-year-old in the right arm, according to Byrd.

All family members say it was an accident.

No charges are expected to be filed.

